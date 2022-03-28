The Winona Film Society, located in the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, is offering award-winning films by foreign and independent filmmakers. Films are shown at 7 p.m. on Fridays with the coffeehouse and gallery available at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
The featured film on April 1, 2022, is the Swiss film, “My Little Sister.” Lisa, a gifted playwright, lives in Switzerland with her family but her heart remains in Berlin, where her twin brother Sven, is battling leukemia. He is a famous theater actor, and Lisa works to get him back on the stage as he struggles with cancer. Even though her marriage goes awry, Lisa’s biggest concern is her brother who helps her begin to write again. Directed by Stephanie Chuat and Veronique Raymond. (German French and English with subtitles, 100 minutes.)
Please note: The Winona Art Center will no longer require proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test but will continue to have masks required at all times.
For more information visit winonaarts.org or @WinonaArtsCenter on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.