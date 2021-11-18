The Winona Fine Arts Commission (FAC) Grants Program has awarded seven grants during this continued time of great need to local artists and arts organizations. The FAC placed a call for submissions for $500 grants intended to assist creatives and arts organizations in continuing their practice and operations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. After discussing each of the very strong submissions, the commission is pleased to announce the following winners: individual artists Robert Armstrong, Mike Munson, and Joy Davis Ripley, and organizations ArtFarm, Our Voices and LaShara Morgan, the Polish Cultural Institute, and the Winona Art Center.
The FAC considered requests from individual artists and nonprofit organizations in the Winona area whose work or creative practice has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The following criteria were considered in selecting the winners: artistic merit, financial need, contributions to winona, and sustainability of work if funded.
Here are brief bios of the awardees:
ArtFarm’s mission is to build a vibrant community of artists and neighbors working in collaboration to improve their city and the surrounding region. ArtFarm’s vision is a community where the work of artists is acknowledged as an economic driver. ArtFarm fosters creative placemaking in collaboration with artists through community engagement events and an artist-in-residence program that allows the exploration of creative processes in community, collaborating to nurture artistic growth in all citizens in a way that is accessible and equitable.
Robert Armstrong, entrepreneur and puppet master, has redefined entertainment. From his humble beginnings as a street performer in New Orleans to the grand stages of many Midwest festivals, Dr. Bob has been spreading smiles across the nation. Performing original puppet theatre and sharing his talent for building puppets with the community Dr. Bob hopes to see your smiling faces again.
Mike Munson has had the privilege of spending the last 10 years as a full-time musician, traveling the country, learning and playing different styles of music. He continues to proudly call Winona home after beginning his career with a weekly residency at Ed’s (No Name) Bar. This early opportunity to build his repertoire also allowed him to invite many musicians from a variety of musical backgrounds to share Winona’s stages. He is a member of the regionally renowned duo Land At Last and is currently celebrating the release his sixth full-length solo album titled “Let Some Light In.”
Born and raised in Chicago but a Winona resident for the last 20 plus years, LaShara Morgan is known as Miss Kiesha to most. She is a mom of four and the founder of Our Voices, started just over four years ago for Black students and students of color to have a safe space where they know that they matter and are supported in every way possible. She is a community member that has been telling her story and healing through art. Her students are extremely artistic individuals that also tell stories through many forms of art, such as music, poetry, visual art and dance.
The Polish Cultural Institute of Winona, known as the Polish Museum, was founded and organized in 1976. It reflects the Polish heritage that was integral to the settling and building of the Winona area. Its purpose is the collection and maintenance of incredible artifacts (cherished photos, family histories, and other one of a kind treasures). Throughout its over 40 years they have educated and entertained, not only the people of Winona, but the United States, and many other countries. It was their goal to keep the museum free of charge for everyone. The original Polish population was poor, and they did not think it's right to charge others to view the artifacts of the museum.
Joy Davis Ripley’s journey as an artist (photographer and writer) began with the concept of ostrananie as her guiding principle. She used this artistic technique of de-familiarization to return a sense of wonder to the world around her. She began printing her original photographs (many of which featured local buildings and places) on dresses and leggings and selling her ArtWear at such places as the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. She began thinking about functional art and the changes that art has the capacity to help create, and realized that she was very interested in the intersection of photography and place. Her recent contributions to the cultural landscape of Winona include her focus on community engagement vis a vis her portraits and narratives. Her current projects highlight mental health and its relationship to place. The art she is currently creating is also community service, opening spaces for difficult conversations and potential healing.
The Winona Arts Center (WAC) was established in 1956 by seven Winona women and is one of the oldest established arts groups in the area. The WAC provides a venue for creative performances, exhibits and educational experiences in the arts. The center is housed in a former church built in 1864 which offers the Frances Prentiss Lucas Gallery, performance stage and screening area. The WAC Gallery offers opportunities for local artists to share their work with the community. Exhibits from local and regional artists are offered year-round, and include an exhibit of center members' works. The Winona Film Society is housed in the center and is the only venue to offer a selection of foreign and independent films. In 2014, The Winona Arts Center became home to the Riverbed Press. The Conrad etching press is available for experienced printmakers to use for a nominal fee. Printmaking classes along with other arts classes are offered for both children and adults for little or no cost. Each year it is estimated that 1,300 participate in the Winona Arts Center programs and events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.