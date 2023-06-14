After a four year hiatus, the First Congregational Church is once again pleased to invite the community to a series five pipe organ concerts performed by some of the best area area organists on one of the finest pipe organs anywhere. The first recital will be on Saturday, June 24, at 4 p.m. at the church located at 161 West Broadway in Winona. Admission to the recital is by freewill donation.
Daniel Lewis will be the first guest artist presenting a varied program utilizing the full range of the church's world-class 1929 Casavant pipe organ. He is the full-time director of music at St. Martin's Lutheran Church and School in Winona. Prior to that, he taught music at Hope Lutheran High School. He earned his master’s in piano pedagogy and performance at the University of Nebraska.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. A meet-and-greet reception will follow the recital. The church is air-conditioned and handicap accessible at the canopied entrance on Johnson Street.
The next recital will be on Saturday, July 8, at 4 p.m. featuring local performance artist, John Mulyck.
