The First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series returns after being on hold for more than two years because of COVID. Held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse (162 West Second Street in Winona), this year’s opening event will feature Northfield, Minn., poet Steve McCown. This will be a homecoming for McCown, who was born and raised in Winona. The event is free and open to the public with an open mic session for up to 10 writers following McCown’s presentation.
McCown graduated from Winona State University (WSU) and earned a Master’s Degree in English at Northern Arizona University. For over 30 years, he taught English and drama in the San Pasqual Unified School District in Winterhaven, Calif., and English part-time at Arizona Western College in Yuma, Ariz. A Pushcart Prize nominee, he has published poems in several literary journals, and five of his poems are imprinted in the sidewalks of Northfield, where he currently resides with his wife Barbara, also a WSU graduate. His first book of poetry, “Ghosting,” was published in 2020 by Shipwreckt Books Publishing Company, which recently established its new home in Winona.
This First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series event will be sponsored by the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, in cooperation with the Blue Heron Coffeehouse. To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org.
