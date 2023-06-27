Join Clara Byom, David Parsons, Randi Thompson, Ethan Gyllenhaal, and Julia Skwierawksi for a reception at their exhibit, "Flora and Fauna from Near and Far,” on Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Main in Galesville. Each artist will share a bit of their background and some stories associated with their photos, and you'll have an opportunity to ask questions. Following the conversation, Clara Byom (keyboard, accordion) will perform a short concert of original dance tunes inspired by the places and moments in the photos selected for her portion of the exhibit. The first and second floors are now open for use at Old Main. A free will donation will help support the needs at Old Main.
You may join Clara Byom and Eddie Allen the following day on July 1 from 2-5 p.m. at the Trempealeau Hotel for an entirely different program of original songs and favorites from Eddie Allen and folk-dance music from around the world.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues, then west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side.
