Winona’s Flutistry flute ensemble will present a wide variety of flute music, including holiday favorites in a concert on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at Old Main in Galesville. They will present the concert on different combinations of flute, piccolo, alto, and bass flutes. Members who founded the ensemble in 2011 are Dr. Janet Heukeshoven, who teaches flute at St. Mary’s University, Arlene Boll, and Heidi Bryant. Amanda Wenzel joined the group in 2017.
Dr. Rachel Haug, a Winona native and honorary member of Flutistry, will join the group for this special concert. After earning her DMA in flute performance from The Ohio State University, Dr. Haug returned to Minnesota, where she is the flute instructor at Winona State University, principal flutist for the Winona Symphony Orchestra (WSO), and the director of flute sales for Schmitt Music. She has previously performed with Flutistry for the WSO annual event at Elmaro and at Upper Midwest Flute Association events.
Admission to the performance is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for students in high school or under. Flutistry is presenting this December concert as a benefit to Old Main that will help bring Dr. Iva Ugrčić, a flutist from Serbia, and Dr. Satoko Hayami, a pianist from Japan, for their fourth performance at Old Main on March 11, 2023. Both now make their homes in Madison, Wis. Watch for the time. With its stone walls and intimate space, the Old Main third floor auditorium is a very special place to hear chamber music. Dr. Ugrčić and Dr. Hayami are becoming known as very exciting musicians. To find Old Main (20869 College Avenue), from West Ridge Avenue or West Gale Avenue in Galesville, turn south on 12th Street.
