Fly Casual will be the featured band for Old Main’s Under the Stars concert on the lawn, Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m. at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. A free-will donation is asked. Popcorn and drinks are available. Established in 2018, La Crosse-based Fly Casual is pleased to play again at the historic Old Main in Galesville. With a focus on nostalgic tunes from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, this cover band’s energy and stage presence create a fun atmosphere for audiences of all ages. The band’s repertoire features a variety of rock ranging from Rush to Cyndi Lauper to Shania Twain to Kansas.
The five-member combo sports a lead vocalist, guitar, bass, keyboard, and drums. Between them, the members of the band have over 50 collective years of experience in music performance. Music degrees and other formal training coupled with diverse past work spanning jazz, funk, bluegrass, rock, and sacred music add to the band’s adaptability. The band performs at local music venues, social events, weddings, and more in Wisconsin and Minnesota. To find Old Main, turn south on 12th Street from West Ridge or West Gale Avenue. Old Main is at 20869 College Avenue, the stone building on the left side of the street.
