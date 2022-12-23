The Minneapolis-based duo The Sudden Lovelies are bringing their acoustic guitar-driven sound with harmonies to Wabasha’s WideSpot on Saturday, January 7, for an evening of original songs. The duo has toured the country, performing shows from large concert stages to intimate house concerts, consistently thrilling audiences.
WideSpot, the premiere entertainment venue in the Lake Pepin Region, is located in Wabasha’s Broadway Theater at 611 Broadway Avenue in the historic Mittel Schule building. The venue features a larger auditorium with over 300 seats and onsite parking,
The bar, serving beer, wine, water, and sodas, will be open as well. Showtime will be at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
WideSpot offers a wide range of musical and theatrical acts. Our winter/spring schedule includes performances by The Pistol Whipping Party Penguins, a bluegrass outfit; Irish-themed Four Pints Shy; Pat Donohue and the Prairie Allstars; Copper Box, an American Music outfit that plays Cajun/zydeco music; and the great Avey Grouws Blues Band. Theater buffs have the opportunity to catch the Chameleon Theatre Circle as they present the play, “Mom.”
Schedules and advance tickets for all shows are available at www.widespotperformingarts.org or by calling 715-448-0536.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.