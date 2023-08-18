The Winona Brass Band is excited to announce their 2023-24 concert season: “Thirty Years of Brass.” Founding director, Dr. Janet Heukeshoven, is excited to return to lead the ensemble she helped start back in 1993. The traditional British Brass Band sound is very unique — it’s a large brass ensemble (with percussion) made up of cornets, flugelhorn, alto horns (similar to concert band French horns), trombones, baritones, euphoniums and tubas – 28 players in all. Plan to experience this great ensemble this season!
The fall concert will be held on November 5 at 3 p.m. in the lovely St. Cecilia Auditorium in Winona and will feature music from the first decade of the Winona Brass Band. A holiday-themed performance is planned for the afternoon of December 10, also at St. Cecilia Auditorium. The spring concert on May 5, 2024, will take place at Central Lutheran Church and will feature music for organ and brass.
The Winona Brass Band is a nonprofit community ensemble whose members come from throughout the region. If you’re a brass or percussion player and are interested in membership opportunities please contact either Janet Heukeshoven at jheukesh@smumn.edu or band president, John Helm at john.leitholdmusic@gmail.com. This season most of the musician spots are filled, but the ensemble currently has 2 openings for tuba players and is developing a list of alternate players in all sections for future performances and membership. You can also contact us through the ensemble’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/winonabrassband.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.