A discussion with filmmakers will be hosted by Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) on Saturday, November 19, at 10 a.m. at 164 East Third Street in downtown Winona. Free coffee and snacks will be provided.
Prospective and budding filmmakers have been working closely with local film professor Dr. Danielle Schwartz and visiting filmmaker Alejandro Palacios over the past five months. Part of FRFF’s first community filmmaking workshop, the group of 13 individuals range in age from 10 to 75-plus and have had the opportunity to work hands-on with lighting equipment, cameras, editing software, and more. The course has included in-person monthly sessions as well as Zoom check-ins between classes where participants can ask Palacios specific questions about their projects. Participants in the class will have the opportunity to showcase all or part of their film during the 2023 Film Festival.
The class will wrap up this November, but FRFF’s new film education program is just beginning. The organization has plans to expand offerings in 2023 to include week-long day camps for grade, middle, and high school students, additional adult education classes, and in-school visits.
On Saturday, November 19, at 10 a.m., FRFF invites the community to visit their downtown office for a discussion with Schwartz and Palacios about their filmmaking experiences, as well as learn a bit about the new film education program. Palacios will be showing clips from his film, “The Latinx Photography Project,” which screened in the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival.
This event is free, but space is limited. Coffee and snacks will be provided. To learn more, visit www.frff.org.
