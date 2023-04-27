Come and learn how to make Mother’s Day-themed monoprints on our press during Free Ink Day on May 6, 2023, from 12-4 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center. You can create your own artwork using stencils and other materials, while learning the monoprint process. Come and make a card for someone you love! Your mom will love it!
There is no experience necessary, and all the materials are provided. You can drop in anytime between 12-4 p.m. Both adults and children are welcome. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.
This event is made possible through a grant from the Elizabeth Callender King Foundation.
For information on this event and other events held at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.