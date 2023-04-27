WAC Mom's Free Ink Day 2023

Come and learn how to make Mother’s Day-themed monoprints on our press during Free Ink Day on May 6, 2023, from 12-4 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center.  You can create your own artwork using stencils and other materials, while learning the monoprint process. Come and make a card for someone you love! Your mom will love it!

There is no experience necessary, and all the materials are provided. You can drop in anytime between 12-4 p.m. Both adults and children are welcome. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.

This event is made possible through a grant from the Elizabeth Callender King Foundation.

For information on this event and other events held at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.