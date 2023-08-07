The Fountain City Business and Community Group is proud to present “Rhythms by the River" on Thursday, August 17, at the Fountain City Community Park.
“Rhythms by the River” takes place on the third Thursday of each month from May through September. Enjoy a short opening from Driftless Ukes and Cheezland Uke Bands at 5:30 p.m. and music from local duo Good To Go (Beth Oness and Terry Gray) from 6-8 p.m. One Eye Dave's will be serving up hot dogs and brats, and Sugar Coated will have cupcakes, coffee, and other refreshments.
Free music is made possible by local area business sponsors, including August's presenting sponsor Waterway Insulation of Fountain City.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun, free music, great food, and community connections. For the entire “Rhythms by the River” lineup, other local events, and weather-related updates, follow the group at www.facebook.com/FCBCgroup.
