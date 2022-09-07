Fountain City Business and Community Group is proud to present "Rhythms by the River" on Wednesday and Thursday, September 14 and 15, at the Fountain City Community Park.
Visit the park on Wednesday, September 14, for a community picnic where everyone is welcome. Bring your own food and beverages, invite your friends, and enjoy St. Michael’s Brass Band at 5:30 p.m. and Jackie Treehorn and the Malibu Sheriffs from 6-8 p.m. World Cup Coffee will be open with special hours during the event to sell ice cream just down the road from the park.
Thursday, September 15, is the final Rhythms by the River music event of the year. Ed Lagace will perform at 5:30 p.m., and then Mac Cherry will take the stage from 6-8 p.m. The WoodShed Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza truck will be serving up pizzas all night long, and Two Scoops & a Bar ice cream truck will be there with desserts.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy these two evenings of free music, great food, and community connections.
