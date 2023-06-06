The Fountain City Business and Community Group is proud to present Rhythms by the River on Thursday, June 15, at the Fountain City Community Park.
Rhythms by the River takes place on the third Thursday of each month from May through September. Enjoy a short opening from local artist Kaitlyn Minea at 5:30 p.m. and live music from Kaiged Acoustic from 6-8 p.m. The Chef's Table food truck will have delicious meals, and desserts will be available from local Cub Scouts.
Free music is made possible by local area business sponsors, including June's presenting sponsor the Fountain Motel of Fountain City.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy summer nights with an evening of family-friendly fun, free music, great food, and community connections. For the entire “Rhythms by the River” lineup and other local events, follow the group at www.facebook.com/FCBCgroup.
