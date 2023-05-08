The Fountain City Business and Community Group is proud to kick off 2023 "Rhythms by the River" on Thursday, May 18, at the Fountain City Community Park.
“Rhythms by the River” takes place on the third Thursday of each month (May through September). Enjoy a short opening from local artist John Rislove at 5:30 p.m. and live music from the Lonely Knees from 6-8 p.m., playing Americana in every genre. Zips BBQ food truck will have delicious meals, and desserts and coffee will be available from Sugar Coated cupcake trailer. Priceless Soil Solutions will have tomato starts for sale.
Free music is made possible by local area business sponsors, including May's presenting sponsor Amy Cornelius, of Keller Williams Premier Realty.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and kick off summer with an evening of family-friendly fun, free music, great food, and community connections. For the entire “Rhythms by the River” lineup and other local events, follow the group at www.facebook.com/FCBCgroup.
