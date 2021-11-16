Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) is collaborating with the Winona County Department of Human Services and the Winona State University Department of Social Work, IV-E to present “The Wisdom of Trauma “on Wednesday, November 17.
A quote from this impactful film states, "Trauma is the invisible force that shapes our lives. It shapes the way we live, the way we love and the way we make sense of the world. It is the root of our deepest wounds. Dr. Maté gives us a new vision: a trauma-informed society in which parents, teachers, physicians, policy-makers and legal personnel are not concerned with fixing behaviors, making diagnoses, suppressing symptoms and judging, but seeking instead to understand the sources from which troubling behaviors and diseases spring in the wounded human soul."
This event is free and will be presented in-person in Miller Auditorium (Stark Hall 103) on the Winona State University Campus at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17. This event is made possible by a grant from the Winona State University Foundation.
Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF began the year with its first all-virtual festival, which streamed right into the homes of festival-goers. FRFF brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more visit www.frff.org.
