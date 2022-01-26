New to the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) is a combination film screening and beer tasting. This year, to celebrate the opening of the festival, FRFF will screen “One Pint at a Time” at their main office at 164 East Third Street in downtown Winona.
A Sunday beginning to the festival is new for FRFF, which in the past has held the festival for half a week, usually beginning on a Wednesday. Festival organizers are looking forward to growing the winter event to a full week film festival. The Sunday matinee screening of “One Pint at a Time” promises to be an intimate event and opportunity for film and beer fans alike.
“One Pint at a Time,” directed by Aaron Hosé, focuses on minority-owned breweries around the country. According to the film, “Craft beer generates tens of billions of dollars annually for the U.S. economy. Despite beer’s Egyptian and African heritage, these traditions have been mostly forgotten and are rarely found in American brewing culture. Today, Black-owned breweries make up less than 1 percent of the nearly 9,000 breweries in operation. Eager to shift the historical perception of who makes and drinks beer, Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America’s favorite adult beverage.”
In a director’s statement, Hosé stated about the film’s subject, “Craft beer has changed my life. Ever since I fell in love with it … it became a personal quest to discover as many breweries as possible. The more breweries I visited, however, the more I noticed that my wife and I were the only — or among the very few — people of color inside taprooms … I realized it was heavily white male dominated, from brewery owners, to management, down to the brewing and bar staff. I wanted to shine the spotlight exclusively on stories of people working in craft beer that look like me.”
About “One Pint at a Time,” one FRFF reviewer said, “This was an incredible film. Really well done. It was extremely informative, inspirational, and eye-opening.” A couple who rates and reviews FRFF films as a team simply commented, “We like craft beer, and we liked this film.”
The film screening, which takes place on Sunday, February 6, at 3 p.m., will be paired with a beer tasting from one of the breweries featured in the film. Seating is limited, so interested audience members are encouraged to reserve a ticket in advance. Passholders who wish to attend the screening should use their pass to hold a seat in advance as well. Due to the small size of the venue and the beer tasting, attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test in order to participate.
FRFF is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF will present more than 80 films during the festival week February 6-13, 2022, brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more visit www.frff.org
