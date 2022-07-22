Join us this Sunday, July 24, at the Historic Trempealeau Hotel, Restaurant, and Saloon for an incredible night of short films and fun. Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) will present a free screening of short films on the outdoor stage. Films begin at 8 p.m., but come early for music on the porch and to get some food and beverage. FRFF will have popcorn during the screening, so save some room for snacks.
This 90-minute set will include recent festival favorites such as “A Concerto is a Conversation,” “New Horizons,” “Distant Dharma,” and more.
Please note that a section of Wis. Highway 35 on the route from Winona to Trempealeau is currently closed due to construction. However, enjoy the beautiful scenery and a gorgeous drive by taking a left on County Road P (right by Hillside Fish House), then a right on County Road J, and another right on County Road G. This will put you right back on 35. It will add approximately 10 minutes to your trip.
