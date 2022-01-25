The 2022 Frozen River Film Festival is just a couple weeks away. The festival has announced many of the upcoming films which will be screened at the February event. One of the weekday feature-length film screenings will be of “Rez Metal,” directed by Ashkan Soltani Stone.
Kyle Felter, the lead singer of I Dont Konform, sent out a demo album to Flemming Rasmussen, the Grammy Award-winning producer of Metallica, but they never imagined themselves a few months later rehearsing with Rasmussen inside a hot hogan on a Navajo reservation before recording their debut album at the iconic Sweet Silence Studio in Denmark. While following I Dont Konform's fairy tale journey, the documentary “Rez Metal” tells the larger compelling story of the heavy metal scene on Navajo reservations where many youth have grown disaffected.
One FRFF Screening Committee member said of “Rez Metal,” “The film itself was raw, real, heartbreaking at times, uplifting at times, and riveting. The cinematography was excellent — from the stark poverty of the reservation, to the smoldering heat of the rehearsal space, to the pulsing action of the live performances.” Another reviewer commented, “... This was fun to watch and hear, and a great deviation from… routine festival entries. There are many ways this doc could've gotten distracted with politics, history, culture etc, but even though it touches on many things, it keeps its focus and heart.”
The film garnered high ratings from all Screening Committee members, with one member stating in their review, “[T]his documentary explores the universal theme of struggling to achieve your dreams. I believe most audience members will get something out of this highly enjoyable film.”
“Rez Metal” will show at No Name Bar on Thursday, February 10, at 8 p.m. Admission to this film is free. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask. To reserve tickets for other FRFF events, visit frff.org/attend.
FRFF is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF will present more than 80 films during the festival week February 6-13, 2022, brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more, visit www.frff.org.
