by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Watching and talking about films in person will return to this year’s hybrid Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) next month. A film about a Black tubist in an orchestra, and a film exploring the roots and modern day iteration of the game of lacrosse, are just some of the options festival goers will have to see and discuss.
The festival will feature films about everything from a world war to social movements. “There really is something for everyone,” FRFF Managing Director Eileen Moeller said.
This year’s festival will have in-person and online options. In-person festival goers will be able to watch films at venues throughout town. Most of the films will be shown at Winona State University, and others will be played at places such as Winona Senior High School’s auditorium.
Colette Hyman, a member of the film screening committee for FRFF, appreciated the international films and films that focused on cultures not usually highlighted in films. “I was just wowed and thrilled by the breadth of people’s interest, by the skill that people brought and by the resources that people were able to bring together to make these films,” she said. A more serious and difficult film about foster care called “Failure to Protect” also resonated with her. “That’s really eye-opening and powerful, but really hard,” she said. Additionally, Hyman enjoyed a film called “R.A.W. Tuba,” which tells the story of a musician who is Black and plays tuba in an orchestra at a time when there are not many Black musicians in professional orchestras. “It feels good, but it also reminds us of the barriers that so many children still face,” she said. “And he really, I think, provides a model and is very self-conscious about being a role model for young Black musicians in classical music, knowing there are so few.”
Jessi Darst, a member of the screening committee and FRFF Board, enjoyed gaining insight into the lives of a variety of people through the films. “My favorite kind of film is one where you really get to know a person that you might never meet in real life,” she said. An environmental musical called “Alles Hat Grenzen Nur Der Mondfish Nicht” is among the films that stuck with her, as are “The Roots of Lacrosse,” and “Clean Slate,” a film centered on the experiences of men in rehab.
With the in-person option this year, a key part of the festival — enjoying and discussing films together, as a community — will return. “One of the things that’s so fun about the festival is being able to watch the film together and chat about it afterwards … That’s one of those in-person, live things we’re looking forward to having back,” Moeller said. Darst agreed. “Sometimes a film is over, and you’re left with questions … so being able to have all these people around you who just experienced this is so comforting and helpful, because you can organize your thoughts better,” she said.
Some of those in-person conversations will also happen with the filmmakers themselves. The director of “Passage to Sweden,” a historical documentary about people who helped others escape Germany during World War II, will be one of the filmmakers at the festival.
Often, film-goers travel to Winona specifically for the festival. “It opens our city to people who might not ever pass through for any other reason,” Darst said.
For attendees, there will be workshops and community events, too. The workshops will cover topics including how to start the creative process and how to show a film on PBS. As community events, there will be activities such as snowshoeing and a mini-golf challenge.
Those who purchase a pass to view films in person will also have access to films online, and there will also be an opportunity to purchase a pass to watch films entirely online.
Throughout the festival, organizers wish for attendees to gain perspective and simply have fun watching films. “We always hope that attendees get something from the film they see, whether it’s just joyful and heartwarming and fun, or it has opened their eyes to something happening in the world, or it galvanizes them to take action in the community,” Moeller said.
“It provides us opportunities to learn beyond what’s around us, especially in these times of limited travel — to see the ideas, the activities, the views of places and people around the world,” Hyman said. “It brings the world here to Winona.”
For more information, visit frff.org.
