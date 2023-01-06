Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) has completed its film selection for the 2023 festival. The festival will once again include a diverse selection of documentary films. One of the first feature-length films to be accepted is “Ranger,” directed by Austin Peck.
“Ranger” is a compelling rite of passage story. Set in the middle of the Laikipia plateau, on the slopes of snow-capped Mount Kenya, the film is an intimate and contemporary story of self-discovery. “Ranger” follows 12 women as they become East Africa’s first all-female anti-poaching unit. Upending the male-dominated reliance upon military-style training to make a wildlife ranger, Virginia, Liz, Momina, and Damaris instead undergo a year-long program of deep trauma-release and healing; the resulting transformation within themselves and their group sends shockwaves through their communities.
Aside from marriage, there is no legal rite of passage whereby girls come to be seen as women by their communities. Because of this, for a young woman from one of Kenya’s pastoralist communities, pursuing and attaining the authority of a wildlife ranger becomes something much more than a profession.
FRFF screening committee members have said, “What a profound and excellent film,” “Absolutely perfect. A must have,” and “I'm impressed by not only the cinematography, but also the messages of hardship, empowerment, resilience, [and] equality.”
“Ranger” will be screened twice during the 2023 festival and will also be available in the online portion of the festival.
FRFF is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 18th year, FRFF will present more than 80 films during the festival week (February 5-12, 2023), brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary filmmaking process. To learn more, visit www.frff.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.