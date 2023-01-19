Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) has set its slate of films for the 2023 festival. The festival will once again include a diverse selection of documentary films. One of the first short films to be accepted was “Dani’s Twins,” directed by Brad Allgood and Steve Dorst.
“Dani’s Twins” captures the pregnancy and early parenting journey of Daniela Izzie, one of the few quadriplegic people to ever give birth to twins. While a source of great joy, Dani’s pregnancy is highly unusual and susceptible to an array of risks, ranging from blood pressure spikes that could lead to a stroke to the almost-certain likelihood of preterm labor. When the pandemic strikes, it raises the stakes for an already complicated pregnancy. Amid these ups and downs, Dani’s story depicts her unwavering determination against all odds to deliver healthy babies and be a great mother.
FRFF Screening Committee members have called this, “Very motivational,” “heartfelt and hopeful,” and “definitely among my top films this year.” “This film has everything,” writes one screener, “a good story, hardship, and a happy ending … the main characters are so real in not only their love for each other, but also the fear experienced during a challenging pregnancy.”
Dani’s Twins will be screened twice during the 2023 festival and will also be available for online viewing after the in-person events have closed. The screening is sponsored by Winona Health.
Frozen River Film Festival is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 18th year, FRFF will present more than 60 films during the festival week (February 5-12, 2023), welcome filmmakers from around the world, and work with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more, visit www.frff.org.
