The Friends of Trempealeau Refuge are seeking area artists who would enjoy setting up their easels and sharing their creative works at the TNWR for a special event on June 3.
The Artist in the Refuge-Plein Air Event is sponsored by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge and is made possible through donations from the Michael Owecke Memorial Fund.
From 7-11 a.m. on June 3, participating artists will be creating plein air along Pine Creek Dike and Kiep’s Island Dike, allowing visitors to be able to engage with artists and see their creative process. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the participating artists will set up their easels outside the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center to share their morning work. The Friends of Trempealeau Refuge are looking for two-dimensional work in any media suitable for plein air.
For more information about the Artist in the Refuge Plein Air Artist Event, please contact Val Critzman, 608-797-6047 or kvcritz@gmail.com, and Jane Wernecke, 608-780-1121 or janewernecke@gmail.com. Please send your sign-up form by April 15 to: Attn: Artists in the Refuge, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, W28488 Refuge Road, Trempealeau, WI 54661.
