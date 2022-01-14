Winners in four categories were chosen by judges in the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters’ Summer and Fall on Our Refuge Photo Contest. Submitted photos were taken on Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge or Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge. There were 55 incredible entries from 15 photographers making judging a challenging task. The top three places in each category will receive cash prizes.
Scenic Views of the Refuge
First - “An Observation of the Observation Deck” by Deedee Nadeau, of Winona.
Second - “Evening Beauty” by Nong Sundarapura, of Winona.
Third - “Early Morning” by Cathy Richardson, of Winona.
Wildlife and Plants of the Refuge
First - “Hey, Watch Me Stick This Landing” by Cathy Richardson, of Winona.
Second - “Mirror, Mirror …” by Cathy Richardson of Winona.
Third - “Jabba the Toad” by Lisa Reid, of Trempealeau.
Connecting People with Nature on the Refuge
First - “Back in the Backwater” by Nong Sundarapura, of Winona.
Second - “Paddling with Pelicans” by Deedee Nadeau, of Winona.
Third - “Getting to Know the Refuge” by John Kenkel, of Rochester, Minn.
Young Nature Photographers
First - “Quiet Morning” by Isabelle Katwa, of Winona.
Second - “Sneaky” by Isabelle Katwa, of Winona.
Third - “Early Morning Rays” by Isabelle Katwa, of Winona.
Winning photos will be on display at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on the second floor of 102 Walnut Street in Winona beginning January 14, 2022. Additional exhibitions at other locations will be announced.
Contest judges were Rick Frietsche, of Rochester, Gayle Maule, of Buffalo City, and Cassandra Skaggs visiting from Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Marion, Ill.
Friends of the Refuge Headwaters are a citizen-based, nonprofit organization that partners with and supports the Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in meeting the refuge vision and goals.
