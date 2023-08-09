A free outdoor film screening will be hosted by Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) this Thursday, August 10, at 8 p.m. Following MMAM’s weekly summer MIssissippi Sippin’ series, FRFF will be screening three Minnesota-made films from the recent festival. The films screened will include “Freshwater,” “Tiny Titanic” and “A Voice for the Wild.” FRFF will be hosting a short Q&A during the screening with Mike Scholtz, director of “Tiny Titanic.”
The screening is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and plenty of bug spray. All films will be screened with subtitles.
FRFF is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 19th year, FRFF will present more than 50 films during the festival week, February 4-11, 2024, welcome filmmakers from around the world, and offer educational opportunities for people of all ages. To learn more, visit www.frff.org.
