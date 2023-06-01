by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Middle and high school students have an opportunity to learn about telling stories through filmmaking this summer at new programs offered by the Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF).
This summer marks the first time the programs will be offered. “We’re really looking forward to seeing what students will create,” FRFF Managing Director Eileen Moeller said. “We’ve done a couple smaller workshops for middle schoolers and teens before, and the things the kids come up with are just fabulous.”
Moeller said the programs were inspired in part by feeling there were limited opportunities for student engagement with the arts over the summer. Additionally, festival staff members noticed a great deal of interest in filmmaking locally, she said — including many students who are already making videos — so the festival wanted to connect community members, particularly students, with filmmakers to provide students an opportunity to hone their skills.
In the programs this summer, students will learn how to use the different types of equipment needed to create a film, such as camera and sound equipment, Moeller said. They will also learn how to modify tools they have access to, including phones, to create films, she said. Structuring stories is another skill students will work on, she said. Students in the middle school group will complete various projects throughout their program and explore filmmaking styles including stop-motion animation, and students in the high school group will create an entire film during their program. “We hope that … they will feel like they are learning a new skill or building on an existing skill,” Moeller said. She added that she hopes students feel a sense of community from working with fellow students, as well.
A few local filmmakers and an actor and filmmaker will facilitate the programs, Moeller said.
FRFF is growing, Moeller said, so in addition to holding its annual film festival, it is aiming to develop new filmmaking programs. The hope is to offer more workshops for others in the community, such as adults and older adults, she said.
Those interested in participating in the programs this summer may sign up at frff.org. Moeller said that with support from Miller Ingenuity and the Winona Community Foundation, FRFF is able to provide tuition assistance, and interested families can email her about it at director@frff.org. The high school group will meet June 12-23, and the middle school group will meet July 10-14. The high school group is for students who finished ninth grade up to those who finished 12th grade and are 2023 graduates. The middle school group is for students who finished fifth grade up to those who have completed eighth grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.