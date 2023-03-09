The Fountain City River Players (FCRP) are back. We are pleased and excited to announce our spring production, “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” by John Patrick. This light-hearted comedy centers on a “middle-aged” actress looking for peace and quiet in a small town to write her memoirs and grow tomatoes. Unfortunately, the residents of this town quickly have other ideas.
FCRP will hold auditions at the Fountain City Auditorium on Saturday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m. The cast includes four female and three males roles under the direction of Daryl Lanz. The production will run June 2-4.
We just love community theatre! Hope to see you there for auditions and for the production.
If you have questions or would like to support this production with your time, talents, or resources, please call 507-459-0058.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.