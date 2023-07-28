For a fun finale to the summer, the Lanesboro Arts Gallery is excited to host a colorful solo show featuring domestic animal portraits by Faribault, Minn., painter Julie Fakler. The exhibit opens on Saturday, August 19, with an artist painting demonstration from 2-5 p.m. and a reception from 6-8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music by Ann and Andy Lowe and refreshments and goodies from Clara’s Eatery. The show runs until October 15.
Julie’s vibrant work is created by applying many thin layers of acrylic paint. "Fur and Feathers" will feature more than 20 of her animal portraits. Her love for animals began in 1994 when she visited her biological father’s hobby farm with her sister. She found joy in spending time with chickens, donkeys, and the other animals on the farm. Since then, Julie has been sharing her love for animals through her artwork and is dedicated to capturing the essence of every animal she paints.
Julie studied at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and drawing. She is the current visual arts and education director at the Paradise Center for the Arts in downtown Faribault.
The show is sponsored by Inspire(d) Media, of Decorah, Iowa, and made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The artist demonstration is sponsored by the Lanesboro Area Community Foundation in support for visitors of all ages to have an enriching educational arts experience based on curiosity and direct, meaningful engagement. Handicapped accessible and free to the public, the exhibition gallery is located at 103 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro. The organization provides year-round arts programming and serves as a regional catalyst for artistic excellence and educational development, by providing diverse art experiences for people of all ages. For more information, visit www.lanesboroarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.