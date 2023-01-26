Winona State University Professor Emeritus Vivian Fusillo has added “published author” to her list of artistic contributions. Growing up in a tiny town in Kansas during the 1930s, Fusillo eventually settled in beautiful Winona, where she has taught, directed, shared her talent and art with the community, and entertained many with her wonderful stories. Now she has gathered many of those stories in a newly published book.
Her stories range from memories of childhood, travels, teaching, celebrity encounters, and more. Included are a comprehensive listing of the many awards and recognitions she has received, along with quotes from students and friends expressing gratitude for her influence in their lives. There are color photographs of the 100-plus productions she directed at Winona State University and of her adventurous life. The book, entitled “Vivian Fusillo: Stories along the Yellow Brick Road,” is available on Amazon, as well as locally at Chapter 2 Books and the Acoustic Cafe.
