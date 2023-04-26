Ron Reimer, on accordion, and Barb Du Fresne, on piano, will appear as Gale Stars in a concert with guest performers on April 29 at 7 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville. The concert will feature accordion and piano duets as well as music from the guests. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for people in high school and younger. The Zion Lutheran Church is located at 2335 West Gale Avenue in Galesville.
This Gale Star concert has been moved from Old Main to Zion Lutheran, because someone has questioned the city of Galesville whether the third floor at Old Main is structurally sound. The city’s insurance company has required that the Old Main building be closed until it can be inspected by a structural engineer. Old Main will continue to offer the portions of its Gale Star program that can be held outdoors. The Spring Thaw with plants for sale on May 6 and the Gale Star Festival on May 19 and 20 will be held under a tent. The May 13 “Norwegian Holiday” with the Peer Gynt film is pending results of the anticipated inspection.
