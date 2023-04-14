Vocalist Julie Miller and Doug James, producer of Chicago’s “SoundTracks of a Generation,” will help showcase a few of our region’s “Gale Stars,” including G-E-T’s Vocal Point, Out of the Blue, and the Jazz Band at Old Main’s Gale Star Festival on May 19 and 20. The Garden of Eatin’ Family Band, Tuned Up, Winds from Winona, Winona’s Community Drum Circle, and more will be featured during the festival, which will include performances on Friday night at 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 4-7:30 p.m. Watch for information to see when performers are scheduled. A photographic art display from Clara Byom and friends will grace the Old Main gallery. Treats are always served at performances in the auditorium. Ice cream, toppings, bars, pizza, and soda will be offered on Saturday to add to the fun. Proceeds will be divided among Gale Star at Old Main, to keep featuring regional performers and artists, the Arnold House, to preserve the iconic residence, and G-E-T Music Boosters, to showcase the school’s excellent musicians in Hawaii.
People who saw “The Summer of Love, 1967” last November at the G-E-T School performing arts center remember Julie Miller’s cover of Janis Joplin and all the students from Vocal Point and the Jazz Band on their feet with their arms in the air, wondering why the rest of the audience wasn’t on their feet too. Everybody felt the fun. Doug James, producer of “The Summer of Love,” will be host for the Friday and Saturday afternoon shows. Billy Hembd, of the Garden of Eatin’ Family Band, will be host for the Saturday evening show. Doug and Julie are returning for this festival to help offer the fun of a hometown variety show and highlight a few of our region’s “Gale Stars.” Admission for the Friday night show is $10 for adults and $5 for people in high school and younger. Free will donations will be received at the Saturday performances.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues, then west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side.
