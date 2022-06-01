Gale Star Showcase at Old Main in Galesville

Douglas James of Greater Chicago’s “Soundtracks of a Generation” will bring Bob Vasilou and Jessica Hornsten of Rolling Numbers to help showcase “Gale Stars,” who have performed at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville, on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11. Doug will serve as show host for the whole event, and he will sing a number with Doug Mahlum at the Saturday matinee on June 11, 3-5 p.m. Doug and Doug both have wonderful voices for popular music. Doug James has expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to discover the Trempealeau County countryside and help put Old Main’s Gale Star concept on display.
The Gale Star Showcase will begin with a performance Friday evening at 7 p.m. featuring Patina, the Celtic group from Winona; Ron White with rock and ragtime piano music; Christian Sveen with voice and guitar; and Bob and Jessica, performing a concert of songs from Rolling Numbers.
The Saturday concert, cake and ice cream social on the lawn will feature vocalist Doug Mahlum; Winds of Winona, a woodwind ensemble with a popular repertoire; and
Winona’s H3O jazz trio. The audience can hear Doug and Doug sing together. Hear the sweet sound of the vibraphone played by Hans Heukeshoven with Eric on the keyboard and Max on bass. Cookies and cake from Wilma’s in Arcadia will be available, and ice cream and suppertime food will be available to purchase. A free-will offering is asked for the concert on the lawn.
The showcase continues Saturday night at 7 p.m. featuring Eric Heukeshoven with jazz classics on the Hammond organ, Eddie Allen with river songs, and with Cyndra Solberg playing gospel songs on the piano. Treats are always served at intermission to enhance the fun and stimulate conversation. Admission for the Friday and Saturday evening concerts is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free to high school students and younger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.