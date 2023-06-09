This event recognizes and celebrates our proud history. The event is held annually on the third Saturday in June and is sponsored by the Galesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Our day starts at 8 a.m. on the downtown square. Enjoy a delicious breakfast sandwich special at The Garden of Eatin’, or grab one from the Galesville Lions on the square. Stop by the booths at the Farmers and Artisans Market, and listen to music by the Gate City Jazz Band from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. While on the square, walk around our historic downtown, and visit the many shops.
Starting at 10 a.m., come to the Arnold House at 19408 Silver Creek Road to experience a Civil War encampment with beautiful reproduction Civil War era quilts and live camp music. Watch the live cannon firings with full protocol at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Visit with the woodcarvers, and find out what plein air painting is. Make your own rope, and play Native American games. The Arnold House volunteers will serve a stew and biscuit lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10. Beverages and desserts are available.
You may want to drive out to the Craft Barn where copies of “Garden of Eden” by Rev. D. O. Van Slyke and “Many and Memorable – a History of the Rural Schools of Trempealeau County” are available for purchase. Proceeds go to the Galesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Trempealeau County Historical Society.
The Old Main Cultural Center will hold the George and Gertrude Gale Strawberry Social from 1:30-3 p.m. A special Dorothy Twesme 100th birthday tribute will be given by Maria Alvarez Stroud. Dorothy, a retired teacher, G-E-T school librarian, and community activist has always been a strong supporter of keeping history alive in Galesville. The Social will continue with the presentation of the Twesme Family Past and Future Horizons Award to Trista Thill, a G-E-T High School senior. The Social will also include an art show in the second floor gallery. The program will end with strawberry shortcake. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue.
The Galesville Fire Department will be at the fairgrounds this year at 19780 Park Drive. They will start serving their chicken-que at 11 a.m. until it’s gone. View the 1941 fire truck and historic Galesville fires display. Proceeds from basket raffles and a bake sale will help support the department. Dance to polka music with Karl, Ryan, and Denny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., have fun in the Kid’s Zone with inflatables. Brats, burgers, and hot dogs are available from 5-10 p.m. End the day listening to the great music of Double Take from 7-11 p.m.
Founders Day is an expression of appreciation to those who gave so much for us to celebrate today.
