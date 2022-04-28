“Everyone loves a good ‘hero story,’ but what makes someone a hero?” Director Joanna Heram of One Way Theatre’s upcoming show, “Ordinary Heroes,” explains this is the question the show explores through its two musical numbers and four powerful stories. Over 30 local youth make up the cast and crew of the two-hour drama. “Ordinary Heroes” is a one-of-a-kind show because One Way Theatre is joining published and original work together into a brand-new show. “We’re thrilled and honored to be premiering ‘Mical’ (originally ‘Mical The Film’, ‘The Christmas Inspiration,’ and ‘God Will Supply’ — three new short plays,” says Heram. “The whole show is composed of thought-provoking, humorous, and touching stories about both true and fictional people we should all try to emulate.”
“Ordinary Heroes” will be performed on May 6, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and May 7, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., at the Old Main Historical and Community Art Center, 20869 South College Avenue in Galesville. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for college students with ID, and free for people high school age and younger; donations appreciated. For $10, student VIP tickets offer a backstage tour backstage and “Meet & Ask” with select cast members. Tickets are available in advance at oldmain.org or at the door.
Since its founding in 2017, One Way Theatre has brought quality theatre education to over 100 home-educated youth. Whether classes, summer camps, or productions of audience favorites, like “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “Yellow Star,” OWT is known for high-quality youth theatre.
