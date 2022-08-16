Galesville’s Garden of Eatin’ Family Band, led by Billy and Amy Hembd, will bring a climax to Old Main’s “Under the Stars” summer season of concerts on the lawn on Saturday, August 27, at 6 p.m. A free-will donation is asked for the concert and popcorn. Drinks are available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs. Children may dance and play as the crowd listens. Proceeds help support the operation of Old Main, which keeps bringing its stories from the past into the present and future. Galesville University offered guitar, piano, and melodion lessons to students the day it opened in 1859.
The sounds of guitar and voice still bring life and stories to concerts on the lawn at the Old Main edifice. Billy and Amy Hembd operate the Garden of Eatin’ café in downtown Galesville; guitars and photos of people with guitars grace the walls. To find Old Main, turn south on 12th Street from West Ridge Avenue or West Gale Avenue. Old Main is at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville, the stone building on the left side of the street.
