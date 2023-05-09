Looking to create some great art for your garden? Plan on attending the two-session garden press mold class with Richard Spiller on May 13 from 12-3 p.m. and on May 20 from 12-3 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street.
On May 13, participants will roll out slabs of red clay and press the clay into a plastic mold of their choice. Each participant will make two of the pressed molds. The molds will be bisque fired at Spiller’s studio.
On May 20, participants will paint the fired molds and apply a glaze. The molds will be fired a second time at Spiller’s studio and returned to participants at a later date. Participants can choose to skip the second class and simply use acrylic paints at home.
Each class is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
To register for the class, please contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com.
For more information on this event and other events offered by the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
