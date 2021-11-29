The popular tradition of the River Arts Alliance Art Schmooze is back on Friday, December 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Blue Heron Coffeehouse located at 162 West Second Street in Winona. This event is free and open to the public. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within the past 72 hours is required to attend.
Network with fellow artists and art supporters. Appetizers will be provided along with music by Jim Reineke, mandolin. Meet the Alliance’s new art administrator, and share your ideas and feedback to help shape the River Arts Alliance’s strategic plan. Learn about the benefits of membership and become involved in the art happenings in your community. Non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
