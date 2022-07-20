Lanesboro Arts is thrilled to present Good Morning Bedlam in the second installment of the 2022 outdoor summer music series, Rhythms on the Root, in Gateway Park in Lanesboro, on Saturday, August 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, and youth 12 and under are free.
Since the band formed in 2015, Good Morning Bedlam (GMB) has become an innovative force in the Midwest folk scene. Their shows are known for their exuberant, contagious energy, with band members careening about the stage. Their soaring three-part harmonies and thumping kick-drum consistently captivate audiences. Each song is a unique twist on what is generally dubbed as folk music, although their sound ranges from haunting waltz to jazz scatting to euphoric violin melodies. This diverse stylistic range supports GMB’s relatable, emotional lyrics. The band puts on a show where audiences can “be free to share in whatever they need to – joy, grief, anger, gratefulness, or bedlam!”
GMB won first place at the John Harford Memorial Festival Band Competition in 2019 and were finalists in the Northwest String Summit Band Competition that same year. Nick Warren of the Erie Reader described the band as having a “beautiful, rootsy folk authenticity that’s absolutely integral to the success of the genre.” GMB has also been featured on Bluegrass Today, Relix Magazine, Glide Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, and Under the Radar Magazine.
In July of 2021, GMB ran a successful Kickstarter for their much anticipated third full-length record “Lulu.” Fans from around the world pledged a total of $34,000, and the record was released on February 4, 2022. “Lulu” and its title track mark the group’s transition into a bigger pop sound – just one way in which the album explores the idea of trading in old dreams for new ones.
About Rhythms on the Root
The series activates the vibrant asset of Gateway Park as a place for the Lanesboro community and visitors to gather and celebrate with live music. The series offers an infectious range of music throughout the summer including bluegrass, soul, and indie rock from regionally-acclaimed bands Kiss the Tiger (who played the first concert in the series on July 9), Jaedyn James (September 10), and of course, Good Morning Bedlam.
Each concert is held on the second Saturday of the month from July through September. Concert tickets are $15 for those ages 13 and up. The event is free for youth ages 12 and under, but a ticket is still required. Tickets are on sale now through lanesboroarts.org. Seating will be first-come, first-served general admission. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the grassy riverside park.
