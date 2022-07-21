Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF)’s 2022 season has much on offer in its final week next week. After a successful return to indoor performances in 2022, GRSF brings the season to a close with four shows next weekend, a Thursday night talk-back, two ice cream socials on Friday and Saturday, a Sunday morning company conversation, and the 2022 closing ceremony.
Opening on Friday, July 29, for three performances only, “All The Town’s A Stage: A Winona Story” features a cast including 30 local community members performing a brand new play created in true collaboration with the community, telling stories of triumph, heartbreak, pride, and frustration. Stories that explore the struggle to belong when your race, profession, or abilities are not widely represented. Stories about what people need and deeply hope for to make Winona’s future brighter for everybody. GRSF invites the whole community to come and experience this very special theatrical event. Performances will take place at East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona, on July 29, 30, and 31. Tickets are pay-what-you-will and are available at grsf.org or by calling 507-474-7900.
Following Thursday evening’s performance of “Twelfth Night” on July 28, audience members can stay in their seats for a talk-back, an opportunity to ask questions of the cast and crew about the process of bringing “Twelfth Night” from page to stage. On Friday and Saturday evening, July 29 and 30, audience members can mingle with GRSF company members, outside the theatre after the shows, and enjoy frozen treats at GRSF’s newest event, ice cream socials.
Saturday, July 30, sees the closing of two mainstage shows, “The African Company Presents Richard III” at 1 p.m. and “Twelfth Night” at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, begins with a company conversation at Blooming Grounds Coffee House in downtown Winona at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions, and the event is also livestreamed on GRSF’s Facebook page so folks can join from the comfort of their living room.
The 2022 closing ceremony will take place after the final main stage performance of “Always...Patsy Cline” on Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Join the cast and audience outside the theatre as the whole GRSF company say goodbye, until next year.
Performances run on a rotating schedule through July 31. Full details and tickets are available online at grsf.org or by calling 507-474-7900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.