Everyone’s favorite putz and moron are back in Wabasha after 30 years. “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” is live at the Wabasha-Kellogg Performing Arts Center on July 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, and 23. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and 17 and under.
Relive the most iconic movie moments, and tap along to live pit music and hilarious dance numbers.
Order your reserved tickets online at rjac.org/tickets. Ticket sales will also be available at the door. The theater is located at Wabasha-Kellogg High School, 2113 Hiawatha Drive East, in Wabasha.
Get your tickets to the laugh-out-loud event of the summer.
