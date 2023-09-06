Join Winona-based dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur and the Winona Outdoor Collaborative's Executive Director Alexa Shapiro for “tracings: a guided creative nature walk” on Saturday, September 9, (rain date, Sunday, September 10) from 1-2:30 p.m. and from 4-5:30 p.m. at Aghaming Park and the Flyway Trail, Latsch Island, Winona, Dakota Land.
Created by Mansur and presented in partnership with the Winona Outdoor Collaborative, these are guided group strolls that honor the natural environment. Consider walking as both an everyday shared experience and the artistic expression of tracing an embodied line through a landscape. Explore and respond to your surroundings through sensations, observations, visual and written reflections, and group sharings.
Please wear suitable clothing and shoes, and bring water. Other supplies will be provided. Free admission, but limited space is available; registration is required by September 8: www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com/events/tracings1. For event accommodations, email info@winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com. For more about Mansur’s tracings project, exploring the everyday art of walking: www.mansurdance.com/tracings.html.
This will be an easy-level walk at a leisurely pace with no elevation and suitable for general walkers of all levels. The Aghaming Park segment is a dirt and sand path, and the Flyway Trail is paved. Meet at the entrance to Aghaming Park. Roadside parking available, or park at the Latsch Island beach lot and walk over the wagon bridge to the park entrance: www.cityofwinona.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/Aghaming-Park-Preserve-55.
This activity is made possible through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council in cooperation with a private foundation. The development of Sharon Mansur's tracings project has also been generously supported by residencies at Lanesboro Arts and The YES! House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.