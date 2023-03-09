H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company will dedicate this month’s Jazz Jam to the Land Stewardship Project. “Jam for the Land” will take place in the taproom at Island City Brewing Company on Sunday, March 19, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. All donations will be matched by the brewery and H3O.
The Land Stewardship Project’s mission is to foster an ethic of stewardship for farmland, to promote sustainable agriculture, and to develop healthy communities. Much more information can be found at landstewardshipproject.org.
To date, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $22,500 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The February Jazz Jam donated a near record-breaking $1,560 to support the Winona Symphony Orchestra’s Children’s Concerts.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage in Island City’s spacious taproom, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all, young and not so young.
You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website:
http://H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
