H3O check presentation to WAC

Debi Niebuhr (left) accepts a check from Eric Heukeshoven (right) in the amount of $675 from the proceeds of the Jazz Jam session held at Island City Brewing Company. The check was presented before the John Paulson Jazz concert held at the Winona Arts Center on January 22.

The Winona Arts Center (WAC) was the recipient of funds raised at the January 2022 Island City Jazz Jam. Eric Heukeshoven, with the H3O Jazz Trio, presented a check in the amount of $675 to Debi Niebuhr, WAC Board chair, before the John Paulson Jazz concert held at the Arts Center on January 22.

The Winona Arts Center will use the funds to support arts programming in the area, including exhibits, concerts, films and classes. Information on WAC programming can be found at winonaarts.org. 

H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company have partnered to raise funds for area nonprofits by matching donations at the monthly Jazz Jams held at the brewery. Since April 2021, the Jazz Jams have donated $8,000 to local nonprofits.

The next Jazz Jam will be on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in the Island City taproom. For more information on the Jazz Jams, including a form to nominate future recipients visit H3OJazz.com.