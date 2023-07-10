The Fountain City Business and Community Group is proud to present Rhythms by the River on Thursday, July 20, at the Fountain City Community Park.
“Rhythms by the River” takes place on the third Thursday of each month (May through September). Enjoy a short opening from St. Michael's Brass Band at 5:30 p.m. and live music from Winona area favorite H3O Jazz Trio from 6-8 p.m. WoodShed Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza will be serving up their famous pizzas, and desserts will be available from Two Scoops and a Bar ice cream truck.
Free music is made possible by local area business sponsors, including July's presenting sponsor Talent Enthusiasts of Fountain City.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun, free music, great food, and community connections. For the entire Rhythms by the River lineup and other local events, follow the group at www.facebook.com/FCBCgroup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.