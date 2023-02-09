Jazz meets classical! Join the fun as H3O Jazz Trio and Winona Symphony (WSO) partner in support of the Symphony’s Children’s Concert – Carnival of Animals. This month’s Jazz Jam takes place in the taproom at Island City Brewing Company on Sunday, February 19, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. All donations will be matched by the brewery and H3O.
The WSO’s popular Children’s Concert draws over 1,000 students from schools all around the area every year. Featuring special children’s programming and offering educational supplements, it is a wonderful opportunity for area school children to discover the excellence of classical music through meaningful engagement and fun performances.
This year, WSO is excited to offer area students a live experience of the Carnival of Animals. Audiences will enjoy Saint-Saëns’ vivid musical depictions of favorite animals accompanied by the humorous verses of Ogden Nash. The Symphony’s Children’s Concert is offered free through generous donations and support. The concert, on Tuesday, February 28, at 9 a.m. in the Winona Middle School Auditorium, is recommended for students in grades two through five. Teachers can reserve tickets online via the WSO website: winonasymphony.org/event/childrens-concert/2023-02-28/.
To date, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $21,000 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The January Jazz Jam donated $800 to the Friends of the Winona Public Library.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage in Island City’s spacious taproom and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website:
http://H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
