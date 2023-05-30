The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools congratulates the 2023 Annual Haake Poetry Award winners.
The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) winners included Claira Jordan, “Amber,” and Riley Garcia, “Earth’s Truth,” in first place ($100 prize) and Freyja Wolfe, “Remember Me,” Lacey Kimmerle, “My Father,” and Aazavier Chambers, “Why You Tryna Hurt My Feelings,” in second place ($50 prize).
The Winona Middle School (WMS) winners included Ahniya Morgan, “My Voice,” and Jasmin Mosher, “The Wings on my Back,” in first place ($100 prize) and Ashiiyah Alexander, “Why Do You Cut Yourself,” Marina Narvaez, “Un Viaje al Demanio,” and Brayden Tremain, “Eerie,” in second place ($50 prize).
The annual Haake Poetry Prize Competition held by the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools is an in-person judging and competition.
Thank you to all student contestants for their participation with original poetry compositions this year. The foundation thanks Cassidy Wade, Barrie Schank, and all of the language arts teachers at WMS and WSHS and the esteemed judges’ panel. The judges included Carol Borzyskowski, Ken McCullough, and Marcia Ratliff, who lent their expertise to blindly judge the competition.
Carol Borzyskowski is retired from editing and publishing a literary magazine and as a 25-year associate librarian. She now spends her time listening to books, while she works on her mosaic art pieces. Occasionally she will write poetry and appreciates the chance to read the Haake Poetry entries written by high school and middle school kids.
Our second judge, Ken McCullough, served three terms as Winona’s poet laureate. His poetry, stories, reviews, translations, and illustrations have appeared in 250 magazines and 50 anthologies, and his most recent book of poetry, his ninth, is “Dark Stars.” McCullough has received numerous awards for his poetry, including the Academy of American Poets Award, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a Pablo Neruda Award, a Galway Kinnell Poetry Prize, the New Millennium Poetry Award, the Blue Light Book Award, and the Capricorn Book Award. He was poet laureate of Winona for three terms. McCullough has worked closely with Cambodian poet U Sam Oeur, translating U's poetry, “Sacred Vows” (a bilingual edition), as well as U's memoir, “Crossing Three Wildernesses.” Most recently, he edited “Crossings: an Anthology of the Poets Laureate of Winona, Minnesota.” McCullough is married to playwright Lynn Nankivil.
Our final judge, Marcia Ratliff (she/her), aka Marcie, is a poet, writer, creative thinker, and human in progress based in Winona/Keoxa. Her work explores community and a sense of place and weaves mindfulness and witness into the cultivation of wonder. She was the 2021 recipient of a Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council grant for her poetry work, “torn paper poems.” Marcia is also the executive director of Engage Winona, a nonprofit that drives equitable civic action and social change.
A debt of gratitude is owed to Dr. Paul Haake who established this annual poetry competition at the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools. Dr. Haake, a 1950 alumnus of Winona Senior High School and professor emeritus at Wesleyan University, honored the memory of his father, Arnold Haake, by endowing the annual poetry prize. For more information, please call the Foundation for WAPS at 507-494-1004.
