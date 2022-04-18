The Habitat ReStore in Winona is thrilled to host its first annual Earth Day Art Show. This show is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. The Earth Day Art Show exhibit will be on display in the ReStore from Wednesday, April 20, through Saturday, April 23, during normal business hours.
Local artists of all ages have submitted original pieces made from recycled and reclaimed materials. These pieces are on loan and will not be for sale during the show. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite pieces. No purchase is necessary to vote, and winners will receive a ReStore gift card.
The ReStore is passionate about giving reusable goods a second life, and they have kept over 4 million pounds out of the landfill since they opened in 2003. Every day is Earth Day at the ReStore!
