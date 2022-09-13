Sugarloaf Theatre, Winona's new community theatre, will be hosting its second-ever Three Week Theatre class this fall. This time there will be a fun Halloween theme to it. Three Week Theatre is exactly what it sounds like. It's a three-week-long theater class for children ages 6-11. In the class, students will learn the basics of acting, along with some basic improv skills with a Halloween twist. The class will be held every Saturday from 1:30-2:30 p.m., starting the week of September 24 and running through the week of October 8. The participation fee is only $27 per student, and the class is held at the bandshell near Lake Park.
To register for this class, you can visit linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre.
With any questions, you can email the teacher of this class and Sugarloaf Theatre's executive director at seamusschwaba@gmail.com.
