Applications are open online from August 1-31 at winonahistory.org for the Winona County Historical Society’s Handmade Neighborhood Artisan Market that will be held on Saturday, November 18.
Handmade Neighborhood strives to create a unique market with these primary criteria:
• All items must be handcrafted by the applying artist(s).
• Items must be produced in the neighborhood of less than a 100-mile radius of Winona County.
Applications are online only at winonahistory.org and are open from August 1-31. Accepted participants will be chosen through a jury process. Applicants will be judged based on quality of work, originality, and technical difficulty. Categories will be limited to provide a varied selection to shoppers. This event is open to all mediums of original art and craft. Please note that previous participation at Handmade Neighborhood does not guarantee acceptance. Applicants are equally judged each year, new or returning.
Handmade Neighborhood was established in 2009 by a group of Winona-area artisans with a mission to support local artists and to provide our community with an opportunity to purchase quality, original, locally produced, handmade goods at reasonable prices. The Winona County Historical Society became the steward of the event in 2020 to foster the time-honored traditions of handmade crafts and art. The market will be held at the Winona County History Center on Saturday, November 18.
