Artist applications are being accepted online at winonahistory.org to participate in the Handmade Neighborhood market. Apply August by 31 for the 2022 market held November 19 at the Winona County History Center.
All items sold at Handmade Neighborhood must be original and made by hand by the participating artist(s). Each artist (or group of artists sharing a booth) will be juried based on the artist's statement, process, and images of work. Agents and sales representatives for individual artists (or groups of artists) are not eligible, although collaborative art or goods are allowed.
Originally established by a group of Winona area artisans, Handmade Neighborhood continues to strive to create a unique market with this primary criteria:
• All items must be handcrafted by the applying artist(s).
• Items must be produced in the neighborhood of less than a 100-mile radius of Winona County.
Accepted participants will be chosen through a jury process. Applicants will be judged based on quality of work, originality, and technical difficulty. Categories will be limited to provide a varied selection to shoppers. This event is open to all mediums of original art and craft. Please note that previous participation at Handmade Neighborhood does not guarantee acceptance. Applicants are equally judged each year, new or returning.
Applicants will be notified by September 20.
Handmade Neighborhood is held annually the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This locally made market features a curated selection of quality, unique, local items created by area artists and artisans. Handmade Neighborhood was established in 2009 by a group of Winona-area artisans with a mission to support local artists, and to provide our community with an opportunity to purchase quality, original, locally produced, handmade goods at reasonable prices. The Winona County Historical Society became the steward of the event in 2020 to foster the time-honored traditions of handmade work, cultural crafts and art. Shoppers will find woodwork, pottery, fiber arts, glasswork, photography, body care products, small-batch edibles, jewelry, and much more.
2022 Handmade Neighborhood will be Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mark your calendars!
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.
